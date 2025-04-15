Taylor could receive the bulk of the starts in center field moving forward after Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Jose Siri was diagnosed with a fractured tibia and will be headed for an extended absence, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Taylor and Siri made eight starts apiece in center through the Mets' first 16 games, with neither player performing well enough at the plate to run away with an everyday role. Though Siri's absence will clear the way for Taylor to potentially emerge as a mainstay in the lineup, the Mets have some alternatives on hand if the 31-year-old is unable to dramatically improve upon the .158/.179/.211 slash line he's supplied through his first 39 plate appearances of the season. Brandon Nimmo made 22 starts in center in 2024 and Luisangel Acuna made 31 starts in center at Triple-A Syracuse last season, though both players would likely represent defensive downgrades from Taylor. The Mets also have three veterans in Jose Azocar, Gilberto Celestino and Billy McKinney who have seen time in center at Syracuse so far in 2025, and it wouldn't be surprising if one of those three players received a call-up Tuesday in the corresponding move to Siri being placed on the injured list.