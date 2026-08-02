Mets' Tyrone Taylor: Power surge continues Saturday

Taylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder took Tyler Phillips deep in the second inning, but it was all the offense the Mets could muster. Taylor is up to 10 homers on the season, and seven of them have come since his return from a hip injury in late June, including three in the last six games. Over 23 contests since his activation from the IL, Taylor's batting .354 (17-for-48) with 14 runs and 14 RBI as he does his best to improve his market value ahead of the trade deadline.