Taylor will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The right-handed hitting Taylor has started each of the Mets' first two games in right field since Starling Marte (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list even as the opposition has sent a righty to the bump both times. DJ Stewart will also be in the right field mix while Marte is shelved, but Taylor looks to be the preferred option out there.