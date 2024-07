Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Taylor has been operating as the Mets' primary right fielder since Starling Marte (knee) landed on the injured list June 25, but he'll exit the starting nine Sunday to clear a spot for DJ Stewart. Thus far during Marte's absence, Taylor is hitting just .162 over 10 games, but five of his six hits during that stretch have gone for extra bases (three home runs, two doubles).