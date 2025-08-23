Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's win over Atlanta.

Getting the start in left field and batting seventh, Taylor joined in a 21-hit, 12-run barrage by the Mets. The veteran outfielder has started the last two games with Brandon Nimmo (neck) unavailable, but prior to that Taylor hadn't gotten a plate appearance since Aug. 5, as the acquisition of Cedric Mullins relegated him to a bench role. Roster depth wasn't the only reason for Taylor's reduced playing time -- he'd gone just 2-for-28 since the All-Star break before Friday's performance. Once Nimmo is clear to return, expect Taylor to once again be a spare part in the New York outfield.