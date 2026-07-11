Mets' Zach Thornton: Set to pitch Sunday

Thornton is expected to pitch in Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

There's a strong chance that Thornton will get to start Sunday's first-half finale, though the Mets haven't confirmed their plans just yet. The 24-year-old southpaw has already made two starts in the majors this season, giving up five earned runs while striking out 10 batters and walking three across 10.1 innings. Although he hasn't yet been able to claim a regular spot in the Mets' rotation, that could change within the next couple of weeks, depending on what moves New York makes ahead of the trade deadline.