Wacha declined his $6.5 million player option for 2024 on Monday and will become a free agent.

After the Padres informed Wacha that they wouldn't exercise a two-year, $32 million option that would keep him on the books through 2025, the veteran right-hander declined to decline an option of his own, albeit at a less favorable annual salary. Wacha presumably feels he can find a better deal on the open market, a fair conclusion after he turned in a 3.22 ERA (4.30 xERA), 1.16 WHIP and 14.6 K-BB% in 134.1 innings for the Friars in 2023. Durability has been a concern for Wacha for much of his career -- he hasn't made 30 starts in a season since 2017 -- so he may not be able to find a team that's willing to sign him to more than a two- or three-year deal as he heads into his age-32 campaign.