Moustakas declined his 2019 option with the Brewers and elected free agency.

Moustakas will hit the open market for a second consecutive season after splitting time with the Royals and Brewers in 2018. The 30-year-old hit a combined .251/.315/.459 with 28 homers and a career-high 95 RBI in 152 games last season. Given his age, Moustakas will likely be searching for a multi-year deal this offseason.

