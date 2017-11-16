Mike Moustakas: Officially becomes free agent

Moustakas declined the Royals' qualifying offer and became a free agent Thursday, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Although it was expected that Moustakas would reject Kansas City's offer, the news was made official just ahead of Thursday's deadline. The third baseman will look for a large multi-year offer after slashing .272/.314/.521 with 38 home runs and 85 RBI last season.

