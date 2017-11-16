Mike Moustakas: Officially becomes free agent
Moustakas declined the Royals' qualifying offer and became a free agent Thursday, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Although it was expected that Moustakas would reject Kansas City's offer, the news was made official just ahead of Thursday's deadline. The third baseman will look for a large multi-year offer after slashing .272/.314/.521 with 38 home runs and 85 RBI last season.
More News
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Receives qualifying offer from Royals•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Turns in three-hit showing Friday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Scheduled day off Thursday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Expected to sit Thursday•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Rips 37th homer among three hits•
-
Royals' Mike Moustakas: Headed to bench Sunday•
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...