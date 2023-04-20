Call got the start in center field and went 1-for-4 as the leadoff hitter in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

With Victor Robles getting the night off, Call slid over to center while Stone Garrett remained in left field. Call had been on the bench the last two games after starting 11 straight prior to that, and Garrett's hot hitting since his promotion (11-for-23 with three doubles and a homer in six games) could be pushing Call out of his regular spot in the lineup. The 28-year-old's own .605 OPS isn't helping matters, but he is a superior defensive player to Garrett.