Call is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Call had started each of the last four games in left field while batting first or second in the lineup and went a collective 2-for-14 with a home run, a stolen base and two walks over that stretch. The Nationals will have an opening in the lineup in left field while Yadiel Hernandez (calf) is on the injured list, but the righty-hitting Call may be limited to a short-side platoon role. Three of his last four starts came against southpaws.