Call went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a walk in Monday's 11-4 win over the Cardinals.

There is no way to sugar-coat Call's 2023 performance where he hit exactly .200 through 375 at-bats. However, the versatile outfielder has displayed potential sparks at the plate, slashing .353/.500/1.088 through 17 at-bats this spring and seven RBIs through that span. Call will have to fight for a backup outfield spot if he wants to make the roster after a very poor 2023 campaign.