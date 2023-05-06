site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-alex-call-heads-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Alex Call: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Call is not in Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Call is hitting .220 with two home runs and one steal in his last 10 games. Stone Garrett gets the nod in left field with lefty Tommy Henry on the hill for Arizona.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read