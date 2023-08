Call is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com

Call will take a seat for the third time in four games and seems to have moved back into a fourth-outfielder role after briefly recapturing a regular spot in the wake of Stone Garrett's season-ending fibula injury. Rookie Jacob Young will stick in the lineup for the fourth consecutive contest and appears to have displaced Call as the Nationals' preferred center fielder.