Call is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Call will sit out the Nationals' third straight matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher (Zack Wheeler), an indication that he's lost hold of a regular spot in the lineup and is now being viewed as the team's fourth outfielder. With Call being phased out, Stone Garrett will get a regular look against right-handed pitching after spending most of the season in a short-side platoon role.