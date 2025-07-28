Call went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Twins.

Getting the start in center field in place of Jacob Young (finger) and batting sixth, Call broke the game open in the fifth inning with a bases-loaded single against a drawn-in infield that deflected off the mound and over Minnesota second baseman Brooks Lee. Call has four hits and five RBI in the last two contests, but that big weekend comes on the heels of an 0-for-13 stretch since July 11. Young isn't expected to miss much time, but Call should continue to start in his absence.