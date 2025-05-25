Call will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Giants, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Call will pick up his fourth start in five games, with his outlook for playing time having seemingly improved over the past week with both Dylan Crews (oblique) and Jacob Young (shoulder) landing on the injured list. The Nationals called up two of their top outfield prospects in Robert Hassell and Daylen Lille to replace them, but Call should occupy a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, and the veteran could still be in the mix for playing time against righties, too. The right-handed-hitting Call has held his own in matchups with same-handed pitching this season, slashing .254/.393/.373 (122 wRC+) in his 86 plate appearances versus righties.