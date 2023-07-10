Call went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

It was another productive performance for Call from the ninth spot in the batting order. The 28-year-old has hit safely in five straight games since rejoining the big-league roster, going 6-for-16 (.375) over that stretch with two of his five homers and two of his eight steals on the season. Victor Robles (back) doesn't yet have a clear timeline for his return, so Call should continue filling in as the Nationals center fielder coming out of the All-Star break.