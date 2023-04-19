Call stole his first base of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles after entering the game in the ninth inning as a pinch runner.

Stone Garrett once again got the start in left field, but Call was able to make a small impact off the bench in a 1-0 loss. Call has found himself out of the starting lineup in back-to-back games, and his .208/.322/.292 slash line through 59 plate appearances isn't making a compelling case for consistent playing time. Corey Dickerson (calf) also figures to return before the end of the month, and given that Call has minor-league options remaining, he could be playing for his roster spot over the next week or so.