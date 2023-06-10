Call went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

Getting another start in center field and batting ninth, Call stole his third bag in the last seven games and his sixth of the season. The 28-year-old is on a bit of a heater, batting .333 (7-for-21) over that stretch, but all seven hits have been singles and his last extra-base hit came back on May 24. Call's ,222/.316/.310 slash line on the year limits his fantasy appeal to deep NL-only formats, where his recent flashes of speed and consistent playing time has a bit of value, but the latter figures to disappear soon with Victor Robles (back) closing in on a return.