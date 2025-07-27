Call went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and one additional run scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Twins.

Call was originally set to sit Saturday but entered in the third inning after Jacob Young (finger) exited and went on to drive in three runs, highlighted by his third home run of the season in the seventh inning. While the outfielder hasn't shown much power this year (.392 slugging), he's been effective overall, posting a .275 average and .372 OBP for a .762 OPS over 70 games. His counting stats-nine doubles, three homers, two triples and 24 RBI-are modest, but his 114 wRC+ entering the contest reflects above-average offensive production.