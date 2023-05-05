Call went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Cubs.
With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Call turned on the first pitch he saw from Brad Boxberger and hooked it down the left-field line for a walkoff shot. The 28-year-old outfielder has become a fixture at the top of the Nationals' batting order, and after batting .275 (11-for-40) over the last 10 games Call has pushed his slash line on the season to .230/.331/.350 with three homers, two steals, 13 runs an d 14 RBI through 29 contests. With Corey Dickerson (calf) still at least a couple weeks away from making his return, Call will continue to fill the starting role in left field.