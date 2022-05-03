Sanchez (neck) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Sanchez has been dealing with a neck issue since shortly before his first scheduled start of the year. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, the veteran right-hander recently underwent an MRI which confirmed he's still dealing with the nerve impingement in his neck. Sanchez will need a full spring training once cleared to throw, so it's no surprise to see that he'll need over a month before he's ready to return to game action.

