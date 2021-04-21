Hand allowed a one-out double in the ninth but was still able to come down with his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Hand had no easy ask preserving a one-run lead in the ninth with the Cardinals having their heart of the order due up. He surrendered a double to Yadier Molina but got the other hitters he faced to all fly out and successfully locked up the save. The 31-year-old southpaw has been stellar to kick off the season with five scoreless innings and a 4:1 K:BB.