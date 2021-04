Hand walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Cardinals.

The southpaw battled his control, throwing only seven of 15 pitches for strikes, but he was able to get the job done and preserve the combined shutout for the Nats. Hand has yet to allow a run through six appearances this season, posting a 5:2 K:BB through six innings and earning one win in addition to his three saves.