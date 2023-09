Cavalli (elbow) played catch Tuesday and said he "felt awesome," Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

It was his first throwing workout of any kind since he underwent Tommy John surgery this past March. Cavalli is targeting next June for a return to live games and could be an intriguing rotation option for the Nationals in the second half of the 2024 campaign. A first-round draft pick in 2020, the right-hander holds a 3.51 ERA with 279 strikeouts in 220.1 career minor-league innings.