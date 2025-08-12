Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Coughs up four runs Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cavalli conceded four runs on seven hits and three walks over five frames while not factoring into the decision in Monday's 7-4 loss at Kansas City. He struck out three.
The 26-year-old looked to be relatively in control through the first five innings in this 88-pitch appearance, giving up two runs on three hits in the second. Cavalli was then unable to retire a batter in the sixth and ultimately chased by a Salvador Perez two-run homer. Through 9.1 frames this season, Cavalli has allowed four runs on 10 hits and four walks while punching out nine. The Washington righty currently lines up for a difficult matchup in his next start, scheduled to come at home against Philadelphia this weekend.
