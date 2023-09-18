Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday that Cavalli (elbow) could begin a throwing program this week, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Cavalli has been focused on rehabbing and strengthening work since undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in March, but starting a throwing program would represent a major step in his recovery process. If Cavalli is able to play catch before the Nationals close out their regular season, he'll likely gradually increase his throwing distance during the offseason before eventually moving on to mound work. Given the typically timeline for pitchers returning from Tommy John surgery, Cavalli probably won't be available for Grapefruit League action in spring training, but he could face hitters in simulated games before Nationals camp comes to a close. If all continues to go smoothly in his recovery, Cavalli could be ready to make his 2024 big-league debut at some point early next summer.