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Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Dominates Cubs over eight innings

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cavalli (10-5) earned the win Thursday against the Cubs, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings.

Cavalli set a career high with 103 pitches and reached double-digit strikeouts while delivering the longest outing of his career. The right-hander carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Michael Busch broke it up with a two-out single. Cavalli has now recorded seven consecutive quality starts, posting a 2.25 ERA with 46 strikeouts across 44 innings during that stretch. He has won seven of his last eight decisions and his season ERA is down to 3.36 alongside a 1.24 WHIP and 151:41 K:BB across 136.2 innings. Cavalli will seek to carry Thursday's dominance into his next scheduled start Wednesday against Texas.

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