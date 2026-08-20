Cavalli (11-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 over six innings.

Cavalli secured his second straight game with double-digit strikeouts and his eighth consecutive quality start while retiring the final 11 batters he faced. The righty is now 7-1 in his last 10 starts to lower his ERA to 3.22 and WHIP to 1.22 alongside a 162:42 K:BB in 142.2 innings. The 28-year-old is scheduled to pitch next week at home against the Rockies.