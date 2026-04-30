Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Fans 10 in first win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cavalli (1-1) tallied the win Wednesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out 10.
Although Cavalli gave up a season-high eight hits and served up his first home run of the year, he still put forth perhaps his most impressive showing thus far. The right-hander matched a season high in innings and punchouts, generating 18 whiffs in his second quality start of the year. Cavalli has struggled to work deep into starts consistently, logging only 30.2 innings covering seven outings while posting a shaky 1.66 WHIP, but he does have a 3.82 ERA and a strong 38:14 K:BB ahead of his next matchup versus the Twins.
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