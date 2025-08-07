Nationals' Cade Cavalli: Impressive in season debut
Cavalli didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing three hits and one walk in 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six.
Making his first big-league appearance since 2022, Cavalli showcased plenty of swing-and-miss stuff in the form of 19 whiffs during an impressive season debut. The right-hander touched 99 mph with his fastball three times, which is certainly a promising sign as he makes his way back from 2023 Tommy John surgery. Cavalli fired 88 pitches Wednesday, so he appears ready to handle close to a full starter's workload in Kansas City for his next scheduled appearance. With Michael Soroka having been traded away, Cavalli is looking to maintain a starting role in Washington's rotation the rest of the way.
