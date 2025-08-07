Cavalli didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Athletics, allowing three hits and one walk in 4.1 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Making his first big-league appearance since 2022, Cavalli showcased plenty of swing-and-miss stuff in the form of 19 whiffs during an impressive season debut. The right-hander touched 99 mph with his fastball three times, which is certainly a promising sign as he makes his way back from 2023 Tommy John surgery. Cavalli fired 88 pitches Wednesday, so he appears ready to handle close to a full starter's workload in Kansas City for his next scheduled appearance. With Michael Soroka having been traded away, Cavalli is looking to maintain a starting role in Washington's rotation the rest of the way.