Cavalli is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right elbow Wednesday, Andrew Golden of the Washington Post reports.

This comes after Cavalli felt discomfort in the back of his elbow in the third inning of a Grapefruit League start Tuesday afternoon against the Mets. It's a concerning situation for the 24-year-old right-hander, who ranks a consensus top-100 prospect and might have been in line to open the 2023 season as the No. 5 starter for the Nationals. Even if the MRI shows no structural damage, Cavalli figures to be looking at a lengthy absence from live competition.