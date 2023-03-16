Cavalli was diagnosed Thursday with a Grade 3 sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament and will require Tommy John surgery, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Cavalli injured his elbow during his most recent Grapefruit League outing and an MRI revealed the bad news. The top prospect had been set to open the 2023 campaign in the Nationals' rotation but now figures to be sidelined until around midseason next year. Chad Kuhl appears likely to slide into the rotation spot vacated by Cavalli.