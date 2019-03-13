Kieboom went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Astros.

Kieboom has put on a show in spring training as he is 8-for-22 with a 1.373 OPS and five walks in 14 games. The 21-year-old could return to Double-A Harrisburg after slashing .262/.326/.395 in 62 games last season, but is making the case for an early promotion.