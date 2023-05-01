Kieboom (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Kieboom's recovery from Tommy John surgery hit a snag in the spring when he suffered a right shoulder impingement, but he's now ready to return to a live setting for the first time since 2021. While the shine has faded on the former top prospect, Kieboom is still only 25 years old and the Nationals figure to give him another chance to prove himself at the major-league level once he's fully up to speed.
