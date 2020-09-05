Kieboom was recalled by the Nationals on Saturday and is expected to serve as the team's primary third baseman going forward, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kieboom was primarily a shortstop in the minors, but he's blocked at that position by Trea Turner for the foreseeable future. He hasn't shown the offensive numbers necessary for the hot corner through his first 107 career big-league plate appearances, hitting just .169/.299/.236. The Nationals currently sit second-last in the National League, however, so they have little reason not to give the 23-year-old the opportunity to prove that he's part of the team's future.