Hernandez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The 32-year-old has started 121 of 125 games at second base for the Nationals this year, but he'll now shift to a utility role with CJ Abrams up from the minors and Luis Garcia (groin) back from the injured list. Hernandez has a .245/.305/.309 slash line zero home runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 531 plate appearances this season.