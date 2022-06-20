Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 9-3 win over Philadelphia.

Hernandez went 0-for-5 with a run over the last two matchups, but he bounced back with an extra-base hit during Sunday's series finale. He hasn't displayed much speed this year, as his stolen base during Sunday's win marked his first steal since May 3. However, the 32-year-old has hit .302 with a triple, a double, five runs and two RBI over the last 11 games.