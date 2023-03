Abrams (back) is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Sunday's spring game against the Tigers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams has been held out of game action the past few days due to back tightness, but he'll rejoin the lineup after going through a full workout Saturday with no issues. The 22-year-old had a .604 OPS in his first taste of the big leagues last season but will receive another chance to establish himself as Washington's shortstop to open 2023.