Abrams (shoulder) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Monday's game in Atlanta, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Mets after he jammed his right shoulder late in the Nationals' 5-3 win in 11 innings a day earlier, but he'll be cleared to rejoin the starting nine as Washington opens a three-game set in Atlanta. However, Abrams won't be entering the lineup at shortstop for the first time this season, as Washington will ease him back into action in a non-defensive role. Nasim Nunez will get the nod at shortstop Monday.

