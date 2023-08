Abrams (back) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Tuesday versus the Red Sox.

Abrams was lifted from Sunday's series finale against the Athletics due to back spasms, but he is ready to rock leading into the Nationals' three-game set versus Boston. The 22-year-old has slashed .297/.356/.460 with four homers and 20 steals in 37 games since the beginning of July.