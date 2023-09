Abrams went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Dodgers.

He helped chase Emmet Sheehan from the game by taking the right-hander deep in the fifth inning. Abrams has slowed down since his blistering July, slashing .221/.264/.389 since the calendar flipped to August, but the 22-year-old shortstop has still put together a breakout campaign with 16 homers, 41 steals, 54 RBI and 70 runs in 131 games.