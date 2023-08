Abrams went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-7 win over the Phillies.

He supplied the big blow in a six-run fourth inning by taking Michael Lorenzen deep. Abrams has slowed down in August, batting just .179 (7-for-39) over his last 11 games, but he's still taken a big step forward in 2023, posting a .293/.351/.457 slash line in 34 contests as the Nationals' leadoff hitter with five of his 12 homers and 20 of his 33 steals on the season.