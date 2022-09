Abrams went 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Monday's 6-0 win over St. Louis.

Abrams finally broke out with a monster game Monday, He was slashing just .177/.215/.194 through 19 games as a National prior to his four-hit effort. He's gone 7-for-12 over his last three games, raising his season slash line to .229/.275/.302 through 209 plate appearances.