Abrams went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning victory over Atlanta.

Abrams recorded three of Washington's five hits Wednesday, including a walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th inning. The multi-hit effort was his third in his last six games, during which he has driven in two runs, scored five times and stolen three bases. The rookie is slashing .243/.280/.323 through 281 plate appearances this season.