Abrams went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Padres.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut with in 2022 after being a first-round pick in 2019, Abrams had another impressive performance from the top of the Nationals' order. The 24-year-old shortstop has seven multi-hit efforts in his last 14 games, a blistering stretch in which he's slashing .368/.455/.596 with three homers, five steals, six RBI and 17 runs scored.