Abrams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

Abrams went deep for the first time this season, hitting a monster 429-foot home run to center off Nick Martinez. The 23-year-old needed 19 games last season before hitting his first homer, so it's encouraging to see him find the bleachers in the Nationals' first series of 2024. Abrams and his team now return to Washington for two home series against the Pirates and Phillies this week.