Abrams was removed from Sunday's win over the Athletics in the top of the eighth inning due to back spasms, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams went 0-for-3 to begin Sunday's matchup and was replaced defensively by Jeter Downs to begin the eighth inning. It's unclear whether Abrams will be forced to miss additional time, but he'll at least be able to rest during the Nationals' scheduled day off Monday.