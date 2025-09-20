Abrams went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-6 loss to the Mets.

Abrams smacked an RBI double in the third inning before adding a two-run homer in the fifth. The long ball was the shortstop's first since Aug. 23, and he's now on a modest four-game hitting streak despite batting just .238 in 16 September contests. For the season, he's slashing .264/.323/.442 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 89 runs scored and 31 steals across 604 plate appearances.